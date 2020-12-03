Every Friday, I look forward to the Cleveland Jewish News’ arrival in my mailbox. I enjoy sitting on my couch going through the paper. I must admit I go right to the happy news such as births and weddings.
2020 has been filled with sad news so I look for some uplifting news. I have found it disturbing however to see articles for example about the Solon music teacher who is accused of molesting young girls time and time again in the paper. We get it. It is terrible, but being a Solon resident whose children went to Solon, I think this was overdone. I think it is terrible, but enough is enough.
I have many friends who live in Beachwood and the unfortunate occurrence at Beachwood Place I feel does not need a complete page with a large photo of this young man. It was a terrible occurrence, but now that we share the paper with Columbus, does our news about our suburbs have to be so focused on this? I am sure this type of news could be written in a smaller article.
Now, I read articles how mothers do not want their children going to Beachwood Place. As a mother of two African-American young men, I find this to be racially profiling the mall. We have enough problems with Black Lives Matters. My sons are also Jewish young men who are respectable. Why not focus on this issue sometime. I am not dismissing this disturbing news, but what I like about the Cleveland Jewish News is the interesting articles, and lately I feel the articles give our eastern suburbs a bad rap.
Paula Friedman
Solon