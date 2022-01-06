As a former obit writer for The Cleveland Press and a former resident and councilman in University Heights, I enjoy the Cleveland Jewish News from afar. But after all these years, I have a confession. Some two decades or more ago, there was a Cleveland Club in the Boynton Beach, Fla. area. I joined it because of the late Margie Neidus, and eventually became president. Our monthly meetings never reached 100, and Margie and I commiserated about that.
Now reading the CJN online, the obits shock me at how many Clevelanders we missed, had I simply put a notice in this paper. Our attendees were a combination of full-time Floridians and “snowbirds” like Rose and me. So, I’ve learned a thing from this – read the CJN.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.