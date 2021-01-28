I have been informed that the CJN is already a sycophant when it comes to President Joe Biden and the Jews.
In the meantime, the surrender to the anti-Semitic left has already begun by attempting to change the Israel ambassador’s Twitter account to title Ambassador to Israel, West Bank and Gaza.
Only strong pushback led by Sen. Rick Scott resulted in the abandonment of that attack on Israel. Did CJN report on this occurrence? When Reps. Sandy Cortez and Rashida Tlaib get help from Bernie Sanders to attack Israel and Biden does nothing, it will be interesting to see if CJN is indeed the pablum I think it is.
Eric Solowitch
University Heights