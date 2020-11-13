In its first issue in October, the Cleveland Jewish News mentioned the Facebook group Northeast Ohio Jewish History.
To join, an applicant must answer only one question. Not “Who was Cleveland’s first Jewish settler”or “Who signed our oldest document in 1840” or “Who was our first Jewish city council member?” (The answers to all these questions are “Simson Thorman.”)
It is simply “How did you hear about our Facebook group?” Thank you for the many, from many locations, who joined saying that they read about us in the CJN.
Arnold Berger
Cleveland