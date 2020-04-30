I, too, wanted to cry as I just read of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and the David and Inez Myers Foundation donation to keep the

Cleveland Jewish News publishing weekly (“Our strength is our community,” April 24).

What a statement about the publication, about Cleveland’s Jewish community, about humanity in this pandemic period. Thanks to these donors and to you, the journalists who are trained to keep us informed – truthfully. I am sick at heart when I read of the vilification of media, the layoffs of good, honest, long-standing reporters and the gradual demise of daily newspapers. I am horrified by the spread of social media’s so-called “reporters” as the trusted sources of news.

The First Amendment is in jeopardy, and I thank you and these donors for staying strongly afloat.

Leslie Resnik

Orange

