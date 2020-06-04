I am old enough to remember three, then two, then one daily Cleveland newspaper. With the April gutting of Cleveland’s one remaining daily newsroom, the Plain Dealer’s subsequent reliance on national news feeds, limited staff, shrinking advertisers, limited circulation and what appears an ever-more limited appetite for hard news, it has become even more difficult for Northeast Ohioans to learn and know about the daily goings-on not only in their neighborhood, but also in their state, their country and the world.
Enter the Cleveland Jewish News. With CJN’s daily Boker Tov, Erev Tov and where needed, CJN Breaking News alerts, CJN enters the breach and subscribers are able to be and stay in the know. In these chaotic news cycles, it is comforting to have a reliable source of trusted news. A big shout-out to the dedicated and award-winning CJN team for keeping us abreast of and connected with fact-based journalism.
Susan C. Levine
Longboat Key, Fla.
Publisher’s Note: Susan C. Levine is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation.