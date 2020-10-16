I am a retired geriatric social worker. I was the social worker at the R.H. Myers Apartments for 24 years and was The Centers for Family and Children’s EASE employee assistance eldercare specialist for the same 24 years.
The majority of residents on the Menorah Park campus cannot read the CJN’s font. Many must use huge magnifiers, which require outstanding manual dexterity. The advertisers in last week’s Oct. 9 outstanding comprehensive issue could easily sponsor a large print edition of the CJN.
What a mitzvah in the time of COVID-19 social isolation it would be for a sight-impaired senior to be able to delight in reading their copy of their beloved CJN.
It is time to bring the CJN into the 21st century, please publish a large print edition for seniors, which now include us baby boomers.
Margaret S. Chesler
Beachwood