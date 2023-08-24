The obituary on Freddy Solomon brought back a memory of my early days in Cleveland because I recall playing basketball with him. But it does more than that. There are those to whom the past is past. To me, I never have forgotten my friends there even though I have been a resident of a Washington, D.C., suburb since 1969. I feel lucky to have grown up in Cleveland because of all the friends I made, almost all of whom are gone now. This newspaper is my link to the happy past which I cherish, especially since I was a Ohio newspaper reporter in Cleveland, Columbus and Circlevile for some 14 years before moving to the nation’s capital. Recently, I thought about how boy-girl relationships then compared with later. To put it another way, relatively few of those “romances” continued into later years. In sum, thanks to Editor Bob Jacob and the CJN, I keep happy memories alive even to my age of 97.
David Browns
North Bethesda, Md.