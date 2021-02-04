The appearance of Columnist Regina Brett’s commentary on the front page of the CJN following the Capitol insurrection seems to have elicited more outrage on the part of some readers than the insurrection itself (“Blood on Trump’s hands stains Capitol, country,” Jan. 15).
Given the gravity of what she was addressing, her column fully deserved the prominent place it was accorded. Certain truths can be uncomfortable, but need to be acknowledged as truths.
Among them: the former president spewed lies to his followers about the election being stolen and gleefully incited a mob to a deadly attack on our democracy in his desperate attempt to stay in power; and the perpetrators of this violence – many of whom have since been identified, arrested and charged – were right-wing domestic terrorists, not leftist impostors dressed up in racist, anti-Semitic, pro-Trump disguises.
The CJN should be commended for publishing letters and articles with opposing points of view.
The CJN has been widely recognized for journalistic excellence and integrity. Among the numerous honors received by the CJN is best newspaper in the state by The Associated Press – this, even when the CJN was competing with daily publications.
We are fortunate to have a newspaper of this caliber – with contributors like Brett, herself the recipient of countless awards – serving our community, and we should not take this gift for granted.
Naomi Stein
University Heights