I just read another letter to the Cleveland Jewish News mailbox requesting that JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin be “canceled” from the newspaper.

The hubris of these self-appointed arbiters of the “truth” seems to have no bounds. Who do they think they are deciding what opinions I can read? The biggest problem facing democracy in this country is the unwillingness of some on both sides of the political spectrum to be open to the opinions of others, and perhaps even learn from those who see the world somewhat differently.

The beauty of the CJN is that it tries to present both sides of issues. Let’s keep it that way.

Richard Horvitz

Bal Harbour, Fla. and Moreland Hills

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.