Thank you, Cleveland Jewish News, for attempting to balance coverage of the sources of antisemitism in America in the Feb. 4 issue. As Sydney Ungar (“Circle of Life: ‘I’m not OK, neither are you,’”) and JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin (“Timely reminder of what groups enable antisemitism") both correctly noted, the Jewish community needs to recognize and clearly name the sources of antisemitism.
It comes from both extremes of the political spectrum, but currently the more insidious threat is originating from the progressive left which has outsized influence our universities, social media and corporate news sources. The Feb. 4 edition is a great illustration of how difficult it is to perfectly execute balanced reporting. A cover story was about a panel, including the Anti-Defamation League, discussing hate. Groups on the far right were individually named, though there was no detail given about their antisemitic actions. However, the horrific incident in Colleyville, Texas, was wiped clean of any mention of the radical Islamists who encouraged this violent act and have clearly allied themselves with the progressive left.
But, then there was the article about the incident with Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein (“Rep Weinstein: What, when did Sen. Roegner know about protest?") that notably, gave voice to both sides involved. Unfortunately, the coverage of the Whoopi Goldberg (“‘The View’ co-host Goldberg suspended over Holocaust comments") incident and Amnesty International report (“Amnesty International joins rights groups in accusing Israel of apartheid”) minimized how both these incidents negatively impact Jews. However, as pushback to that bias, we could read the honest observations from Ungar and Tobin.
It’s obvious that the CJN is working hard to make sure that truth is being reported on the current upsurge in antisemitism.
Estra Grant
Beachwood
Publisher’s Note: Estra Grant is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.