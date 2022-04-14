Dr. Harry Lever was quoted in an article in the Cleveland Jewish News in July 2020, which mentioned some of the side effects of a certain generic heart medication. One of the side effects was chest pain.

My father, who was taking this medication, had been in and out of various doctor’s offices trying to find the root cause of his chest pain to no avail. Even when he was in the hospital, no one could give him an answer because he passed all the heart exams with flying colors (thank G-d).

Lo and behold, my father came across this article authored by Lever and figured out the problem itself. Thanks to Lever’s findings, my father is no longer experiencing chest pains and the anxiety that comes along with the pain.

It is good to be a subscriber to the CJN.

Thank you again.

Miriam J. Spizzirri

Scottsdale, Ariz.

