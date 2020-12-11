I join those Cleveland Jewish News subscribers who do not understand why articles about Beachwood City Council and the former Solon music director are reported on by CJN.
Each of these respective cities have newspapers that are supported by their own news source. I have suggested to CJN that our sister city in Israel, Beit Shean, have a regular column to share news from a community, which many in Cleveland have made a connection.
I grimace each time I receive the paper and see articles that I do not understand how they made it to print. I have subscribed to the CJN for 35 years at least. I used to treasure this paper and I no longer feel that way.
Carol Feltoon
Moreland Hills