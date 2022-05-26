I’m so glad that Cleveland Jewish News did not mention the name of the Mentor Lake Catholic lacrosse player who drew a swastika on his leg that upset the team players and attendees on May 17. (“Community shocked by athlete’s swastika on leg," May 20). I’m sure his schoolmates and administration know who he is.
But CJN correctly didn’t identify him, which is good, because having his name mentioned in the newspaper would have given him the notoriety to make him feel like a hero.
The CJN correctly reported on the issue, not the nameless fool that caused all this anxiety.
Leslie Alperin
Steamboat Springs, Colo.