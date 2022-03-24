Thank you for the lovely article featuring me in Silver Linings in the March 11 Cleveland Jewish News.
A point of clarification – a tree was planted in memory of every patient who passed away during the 26½ years I owned Just Cats Hospital. In fact, a wood of 2,000 trees in located in the John F. Kennedy Forest in Jerusalem. What is especially meaningful to me is the new Jewish National Fund tree certificate celebrating pets, their acquisition as well as loss, since so many of our four-footed friends are considered to be members of the family.
Linda Schoenberg
Cleveland Heights