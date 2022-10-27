The Clean Speech Cleveland Workbook received from Rabbi Chaim Feld is superlative. However, the people who should read this probably will not: Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, extreme demagogues, white supremacists, racists and other hate groups.

Distribution will be given to seventh- to 12th-grade students, hopefully. The new moral-ethical generation? The facts according to “Louder Than Words: Nonverbal Communication” are described by Alton Barbour and Mele Koneya. The words that you use will account for only 7% of your message’s total impact. The tone, volume and pitch of your voice will account for 38% of your message’s total impact. Your body movements and facial expressions will account for the remaining 55% of your message’s total impact. 7-38-55 strategy of speaking. Proof? Listen and observe some politicians speaking at the present time.

Dave Hancock

Chester Township

