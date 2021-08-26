The joint decision by congregations to cancel in-person services was misguided.
Clergy cited how severe the Delta variant is to the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated adults are solely responsible for the consequences of their decisions. Those of us who are vaccinated should not have to continue to work our lives around the unvaccinated when G-d, through scientists, has delivered mercy available to all.
Their letter stated that vaccinated asymptomatic people can pass COVID-19 to others, citing our children and parents. What a great job of playing into our fears and viewing the glass half empty. Who could be in favor of sending your own family to the hospital or the grave?
What the clergy fail to say is the chances of a vaccinated, asymptomatic person getting and passing the virus is minuscule and even if this happened, the likely result would be symptoms of the common cold.
The reference of “pikuach nefesh – saving lives” is either a bad joke or, again, playing into readers’ worst fears. Are Jews so weak that we cannot face the small possibility of cold symptoms to the point that we must close our community? And even if some in our community are fearful, are they not adults who can decide to stay home?
We have ancestors who overcame inquisitions and pogroms. They would turn in their graves knowing what they stood for while we can’t even get out of our homes this holiday season because we have a small chance of getting cold symptoms.
James Grant
Beachwood