I appreciate the attention that the Cleveland Jewish News gave in last week’s Israel’s 75th birthday special supplement to the many members of our community who have helped the state of Israel. We are blessed to have greatness in our Jewish community, people who set the example for goodness, activism and philanthropy.
However, there is a significant omission. And that is Alan R. Schonberg, the iconic founder of Management Recruiters International Inc., who also cofounded the Ohio Israel Chamber of Commerce, which was responsible for encouraging business activity between Ohio and Israel. Many business leaders here and elsewhere were made aware of the unique business climate of Israel and many Israeli entrepreneurs were made aware of the business opportunities in Ohio and elsewhere in the United States through Alan’s work.
Stuart Muszynski
Lyndhurst