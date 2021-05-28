My Israeli cousins are trying to bring about peace between Jews and Arabs. On May 23, they marched with thousands of Jews and Arabs in Tel Aviv for peace, coexistence. Protesters voiced support for the recent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and called on the government to take immediate action to reach peace with the Palestinians.
The mass march was organized by the “Standing Together” and “Breaking the Silence” movements. A similar protest took place May 22 at Habima Square, which was one of several protests attended by Jews and Arabs across the country that called for peace and for coexistence amid the nationwide riots and the military operation in Gaza. Jews and Arabs have been gathering daily during “Operation Guardians of the Walls” on bridges and intersections along the country and protesting against the ongoing violence.
If you’re going to report all the pro-Israel events, why don’t you report these pro-coexistence happenings as well?
Roni Berneson
South Euclid