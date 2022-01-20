When COVID-19 vaccines became available, we were told that they would prevent disease contraction. Then we were told that boosters were needed to prevent contraction of disease.

Now we are told that although vaccines do not necessarily prevent contraction, they can significantly diminish the symptoms and danger. Hence, the “full-court press” from the government and the media for people to stop resisting vaccination.

In the wake of Jews being taken hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Jewish leadership needs to use the same logic when it comes to effective ways to protect our institutions.

Just as many people have a visceral fear of “the jab,” many – if not most – Jews have a visceral fear of guns and learning responsible firearm use. Colleyville is further proof that ultimately we are responsible for our own safety and must do whatever is necessary to better protect ourselves.

Up to now, security measures have focused on technology, professional security personnel and teaching how to hide or escape. But like vaccines and mask wearing, these are not full-proof guarantees against unexpected tragedy. More effective precautions are needed.

Colleyville calls out to Jewish leadership – lay and rabbinic – to institute a “full-court” press to make effective self-defense training available to Jewish institutions and individual Jews. To be sure, this will mean overcoming our visceral fear of firearms to responsibly learn how to more effectively resist the violent efforts of those who hate us.

If not now, when?

Rabbi Cary Kozberg

Temple Sholom

Springfield, Ohio

