I am mortified at the Cleveland Jewish News’ placement of Columnist Regina Brett’s most recent opinion piece – front and center (feigning news) – as the headline of your Jan. 15 edition. Really?
Celebrated though she is, her vitriol has no place as a lead news article in the CJN. Indeed, if the paper’s imitation of The Pravda must continue, at least denote her slant as “opinion,” as you do on your website.
Fair is fair, and you know it. This is evidenced by your Columbus edition’s handling of the identical story, wherein Co-Editor Bob Jacob’s fact-based, news-oriented article dominated your cover. Consistent with other aptly-placed front-page stories, there is not one hint of the writer’s personal viewpoint.
Look, I respect Brett’s right to her opinion, but by no stretch was her opinion “news.” It just didn’t belong on your first page absent denotation of its editorial nature.
Yes, I’m old-fashioned. I anticipate that articles about Israel, or perhaps the Jewish community will dominate your front page each week. But that’s your call. Still, is it too much to expect that blatant opinion be marked as such? Again, you know this. As such, your very same issue featured a similarly drawn article on the very same subject by Columnist Ben Cohen. Readers could find it appropriately placed on Page 22 under the all-caps heading of “opinion.”
What’s right is right.
Bruce Bogart
Beachwood