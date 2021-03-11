I don’t know what is more disturbing. Is it the Cleveland Jewish News again failing to properly label Columnist Regina Brett’s hit piece (“Don’t become party to the wrong party this time,” Feb. 19) as opinion or the intentionally misguided rhetoric in the article itself?
Her literary ax in hand, Brett – no member of the GOP, to my knowledge, yet as a courtesy to her “Republican friends” – purported to advise the party how to up its game and how to distance itself from public servants she frowned upon.
Where was she all of 2020?
Where was her pen when Democrat-run city after Democrat-run city was burned to a crisp, buildings falling, people dying? Where was she through the Democrat convention, when not one word was uttered about the vile destruction on our city streets? Where was she in 2019 forward as U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Talib and their ilk spread anti-Semitic verbiage across Congressional halls?
How about a balanced opinion? Now that would be news.
Bruce Bogart
Beachwood
Publisher’s note: CJN policy is to label content such as Brett’s Feb. 19 commentary with a editorial disclaimer, as it appeared directly below her column.