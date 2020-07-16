The recent column calling for a “Palestinian Lives Matter” movement in Israel veered off the rails when the author equated the suffering of Israelis murdered or injured by Palestinian Arab terrorism with the suffering of Palestinian Arabs reaping the consequences of their murderous intolerance of Israel’s existence. (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” July 10)
Causality matters, and it makes for qualitative differences in a rational interpretation of suffering. The terrorist attacker who is injured or killed is not suffering the same harm as his or her intended victims. When Palestinian Arab terrorists suffer as a consequence of their attacks on Israelis, their suffering is very different from the suffering of the Israelis they injure or kill. The proper focus of any Palestinian Lives Matter movement is their own benighted leadership’s waging of an endless fruitless war, not Israelis or Israel.
Daniel Trigoboff
Williamsville, N.Y.