CJN Columnist Cliff Savren wants Israel to have a “Palestinian Lives Matter” movement (“It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” July 10). That’s because he thinks that it will help if both sides acknowledge the others’ past.
Apparently, he thinks that if only Israel were nicer, and for instance, was OK with Arabs mourning the founding of Israel as a “catastrophe,” the Palestinians might decide “oh well, those Jews aren’t so bad; let’s make peace.”
His is an amiable delusion, but 28 years after Oslo, it isn’t one that a serious person should still maintain.
I applaud Savren’s moral sense; urging Jewish Israelis to be more alert to and respectful of the feelings of Israeli Arabs and Palestinians is undoubtedly a good thing. But to the extent that this leads him to the fond delusion that the problem can be solved by Israelis being nicer, and thus to misunderstand the seriousness and fanaticism of a Palestinian leadership that refuses anything but total ownership “from the river to the sea,” and that refuses even to imagine Jews living in an Arab Palestine, he is doing real harm to the very cause he begins his column by avowing, “the justice of Israel’s cause,” of its existence.
Fred Baumann
Professor of Political Science
Kenyon College
Gambier