The Cleveland Jewish News is blessed to have multiple award-winning opinion writers. Indeed, in the past five years, two (Cliff Savren and Regina Brett) were never shy in their observations about America’s political landscape. More specifically, neither hesitated in vehemently criticizing our prior administration.
How sad it’s been then that since Hamas attacked the state of Israel weeks ago, neither were inclined to write about it. Moreover, neither apparently had an opinion about our country’s bland response.
Yes, I waited. One week, two weeks. Until now. Did each miss it?
The Biden administration displayed marginal “support” of the Jewish state, and immediately the two columnists most attuned to reviewing this matter ignored it.
C’mon man. Tell it like it is.
It was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Bruce Bogart
Beachwood