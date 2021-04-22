I want to commend you on the well-written front-page article with updated information (“Montefiore files countersuit vs. former nurses,” April 16).
I regret and will forever be haunted by my decision to send my mother to this facility at the end of her life. Are you aware that The New York Times had an article last month on Page 1 of the Sunday edition featuring several nursing homes in the United States which altered their numbers of incidents so they would receive five-star ratings. Out of the thousands of nursing homes in the country, Menorah Park was featured. Yet, I didn’t see this report in any local media.
Laurel Mazorow
Orange