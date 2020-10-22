“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free” – Ronald Reagan, 1964.
Unfortunately, President Reagan was most prescient. Anybody seeing what has been transpiring in our country this year has to be blind not to see the truth. The riots, burning down buildings, destroying businesses, ruining people’s lives – do you not see? Do you not care? The media do not. There were riots in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 5 and 12. A statue of Abraham Lincoln was pulled down in Portland a few days ago. None of these types of stories are reported by the media.
Who are the people responsible for this heinous destruction? The radical left. Why? Because it helps advance their cause. So much for concern for the “common man.”
What are the antecedents in America for this insanity? Read Saul Alinsky, especially his “Rules for Radicals.” It’s frightening and it’s happening. My dear Jewish liberals – I know your intentions are good. But at this juncture in history, voting for Democrats is voting for radical leftism. See Reagan’s quote above.
David Goldish
Cleveland Heights