Presently, a Muayad Shahin is employed at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Research Center. He announced in May 2021 that he had “applied to medical school.”
The Jewish community should be concerned because his social media history would make Julius Streicher and Joseph Goebbels envious.
In May 2021, he tweeted that Jews are identical to Nazis, clear antisemitism according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism: He tweeted: “... asking Palestinians to live peacefully with Isr*Elis is liking asking Jews to live peacefully with Nazis ...”
Shahin tweets about dual citizenship, an antisemitic trope used by Ilhan Omar and David Duke. Shahin tweeted “... y’all are weirdly obsessed with what Isr*elis will do when Palestine is liberated ... I truly don’t think y’all understand how many of them have dual citizenship elsewhere in Europe and elsewhere, do not feel bad for them.”
He has tweeted that Israel, the only Jewish country on earth, is a cancer, and “why would you not want to remove a cancerous body”?
He has tweeted that he never felt closer to Allah “then when he made a Zionist student cry.”
In 2019, Cleveland Clinic fired Dr. Lara Kollab for a similar antisemitic social media history.
Similarly, Shahin’s documented antisemitism makes it clear he could never apply the Hippocratic Oath with the objectivity it requires.
Hopefully, the appropriate medical and educational administrators in Ohio will investigate and take the necessary action to prevent Shahin from plying his faux Joseph Mengele attitude on the Jewish community of Ohio.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.