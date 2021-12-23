Instead of passing laws proving to reduce gun violence (red flag, background checks), the Ohio Legislature is working to push permitless carry, legislation that will make our community more vulnerable to hate crimes involving guns.
House Bill 227, passed Nov. 17, and Senate Bill 215, passed Dec. 15, remove the permit requirement for carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in public. Both allow anyone 21 and older to purchase a firearm and carry it – loaded and concealed – in public places without any firearm training or background check. Many firearms purchased at gun shows, on the internet, or through private sellers don’t require background checks.
Both bills also remove a critical tool that law enforcement use to determine responsible gun owners and those prohibited from carrying a loaded weapon in public. These anti-police bills will make the job of law enforcement more difficult and dangerous., presumably one reason why they oppose it, along with mayors all around our state.
The gun lobby has done a fabulous job of fleecing people. There’s no constitutional right under either the Second Amendment or the Ohio Constitution to carry a concealed weapon. Restrictions on who can purchase firearms and where people may bring them are as old as our Constitution.
Almost any Ohioan can purchase and carry loaded weapons in most places already. This bill specifically targets concealed carry by removing a lifesaving permit system.
Right now, when gun violence, gun homicides and hate crimes continue to increase, Ohio lawmakers should absolutely not be loosening safety restrictions.
Mimi F. Karon
Pepper Pike