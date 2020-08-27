For the last 52 years, people from all over Cleveland have visited Pete’s Tailor Shop on Warrensville Center Road, whenever they needed alterations and custom tailoring. This shop, run by Pete, is known by everyone as the place to go whenever you need alterations and fine craftsmanship.
Beginning over a half-century ago in Budapest, Hungary, and carrying on a family tradition of excellence, care and precise workmanship, Pete opened his tailor shop and ever since then he’s been offering personal, quality services, at reasonable prices, and always in a timely manner. His customers always come back and his sterling reputation has spread by his many satisfied customers.
He has personally trained his staff to maintain his impeccable standards. On Aug. 11, one of his staff, Anh To Luu, who has worked for him for the last 30 years, passed away. She was known to all the customers as being extremely kind, with gentle humor.
Bikur Cholim offers Anh’s family and Pete and his staff our condolences on this great loss. Her welcoming smile will surely be missed by everyone who comes to the tailor shop.
Rabbi Alan Joseph, Director of Development
Bikur Cholim