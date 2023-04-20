Congratulations on the recognition by Editor & Publisher magazine as one of the “10 News Publishers That Do It Right in 2023.” Clearly, Editor Bob Jacob and his team make a difference.

Robert Dilenschneider

Darien, Conn.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.