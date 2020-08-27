It is unusual for me to have a connection with two obituaries listed in the Aug. 21 CJN.
One was Aaron Saltzman. He and his Barbara were very close friends of my late brother and sister in-law, Herman and Lois Brown. They met at Park Synagogue and belonged to the same clubs.
The other is Bernie Gordon. We were in the same graduating class at Glenville High School in 1944. He belonged to a club called Algamen (all good men). Eighteen graduates were members of that club.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.