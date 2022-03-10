JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin exemplifies the Conservative/Republican rewriting of history when he says that former President Barack Obama backed down on attacking Syria after Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons. He carefully omits that Obama had a force set to attack, but, respecting the Congressional role, Obama asked for consent, and that the Conservative/Republicans unanimously blocked it, on the principle that whatever Obama proposed, they were against.
Now, Conservatives/Republicans are saying that President Joe Biden was soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is why Putin invaded Ukraine. They conveniently omit that former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who worked for years for Putin’s Ukrainian puppet and whose assistant was a member of Russian intelligence, specifically removed support for Ukraine from the 2016 campaign platform. They omit Trump’s years-long abject subservience to Putin. They omit Trump’s using the congressionally appropriated weapons for Ukraine to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into supporting Trump. They omit that Trump nearly obliterated our NATO and European alliances that deterred Putin, leaving the difficult rebuilding up to Biden.
Conservatives/Republicans had no criticism for any of this, then. But now there is political hay to be made, and voters to confuse.
Henry Bloom, M.D.
University Heights