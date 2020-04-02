Like everyone else, I have been thinking a lot about “what happens, if ...”
As a psychotherapist, I talk with clients about their difficulty in resolving family conflict, especially around end-of-life issues. I have heard the desperation that comes for families from not knowing what the loved one would want when unable to speak. Particularly damaging is, “I know what Mom would have wanted. You don’t.”
At this time of national crisis, knowing how to ask and respond to questions regarding life-shortening illness is perhaps the most important conversation we can have, challenging and frightening though it might be.
So often, the struggle is knowing how to ask and how to answer.
The Conversation Project provides guidance and specific tools for those difficult discussions. The project website includes a conversation starter kit (easily downloaded), as well as guidance regarding specific issues (e.g., how to choose a health care proxy).
In both my personal and professional life, I have learned this kind of open communication can draw us closer to those we care about the most, bring tremendous peace of mind as well to the whole family, and reduce the likelihood of intense conflict while grieving.
I urge everyone to take advantage of the project.
In this case, talking the talk is even more important than walking the walk.
Barbara Feinberg
Cleveland Heights