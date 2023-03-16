I would like to clarify and put into proper context freelance journalist Steve Mark’s classification of Alice Cooper as the “Godfather of Shock Rock,” who, Barry Gabel stated “literally invented the genre.”
Although Cooper was influential in turning a rock band performance into a theatrical presentation, he was by no means the first to do so. His first recording wasn’t released until 1969. One can go back to Screamin’ Jay Hawkins (from Cleveland) who developed a macabre voodoo stage show in 1956, emerging from a coffin while literally screaming. Two British musicians picked up on that sort of shtick in the mid-60s – Screaming Lord Sutch and (The Crazy World of) Arthur Brown who performed in a helmet that was set ablaze singing his big hit, “Fire,” and had been doing so since 1967.
I also saw Dr. John from New Orleans perform his theatrical voodoo “Gris-Gris” show at LaCave at East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue back in 1968, around the time Cooper was beginning to develop his shows in Detroit. Cooper was influential, but he was also influenced by those who preceded him.
Mark Jones
Putnam Valley, N.Y.