I am appalled reading the comments on the Cleveland Jews Talk Facebook page about the Beachwood High School football team kneeling during the national anthem.
One comment said, “Well they did bus in the kids from East Cleveland so Bitchwood could win football games.” Reading this rekindled the anger I had last October when the husband of a school board candidate had a letter to the editor published openly suggesting that the Black families who had recently moved to Beachwood with kids who played football was something that shouldn’t be encouraged.
This letter to the editor also infuriated city councilman Mike Burkons. At the last council meeting, almost a year after this incident, the way he reacted to his anger was publicly rehashed to embarrass him. Unlike other city leaders who have shown the inability to admit and apologize for mistakes, Mike acknowledged the criticism of the way he reacted to this anger was fair and apologized for it.
For the city officials critical of how Mike handled this issue from a year ago, I don’t remember any of you speaking out when the letter to the editor was published last October. Since it is now popular to say “to be silent is to be complicit,” it’s fair to ask why all of you were silent.
I am proud to call Mike my friend, and I agree he should have reacted to his anger in a better way, but I think that is better than being silent and complicit.
Herb Schoen
Beachwood