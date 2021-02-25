Last summer, the new owners of 3800 Park East Drive told Beachwood City Council that they underestimated construction costs to convert the property into apartments by $1.3 million and couldn’t make money unless they received a tax abatement, cutting their annual property tax bill by $258,000 for 10 years, decreasing the annual amount the schools would receive by $165,000 for 10 years.
Needless to say, a developer potentially losing money because they underestimated costs shouldn’t be a compelling reason to take away $1.6 million from the schools over a decade. Even more troubling is their claim doesn’t seem to be true as the documents they provided the city project the property will be worth more than $21 million after their total net investment of $17 million to purchase and convert it into apartments. I’m not passing judgment on whether they should be satisfied with a projected return of $21 million on their $17 million investment, but if they aren’t, they shouldn’t have purchased the property.
Even if their claim is true and they can’t make money without a $2.58 million subsidy over 10 years, nobody forced them to pay $4,871,659 for the property and they shouldn’t have acquired it unless they could have gotten it for $2.58 million less. Beachwood shouldn’t set a precedent that a developer can overpay for a property to redevelop and expect the city to bail them out and make up the difference with a tax abatement, giving away mostly school district money.
This is why I voted against this tax abatement.
Mike Burkons, Councilman
City of Beachwood