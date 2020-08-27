Last week, I was censured by the rest of Beachwood City Council. Here is what happened. A resident who is the assistant law director and prosecutor in a neighboring city emailed council members alerting us to an incident he witnessed one-and-a-half years earlier which he described as an “off-duty white, male Beachwood cop harassing a young black kid.” I pulled up the police report and this same resident’s statement at that time was that he did not believe the officer’s conduct was improper nor was there any mention of race. This bothered me that someone in his position in a neighboring city would act like this, but I let it go. A month later he wrote, “You, and your colleagues … literally didn’t respond to my email identifying a white Beachwood officer harassing a Black child.”
If a Beachwood employee did the same thing in the city they lived in, especially if this employee was in a position like prosecutor, where integrity is critical to the position and responsibilities, this is information I would want to know as a council member. I emailed Cleveland Heights City Council to make them aware of the conduct of the person they have serving as their city prosecutor and how improper I believed it was.
I acted in haste to defend the officer and perhaps I should have handled it differently. However, the way this has been portrayed by council is far from full and complete.
Mike Burkons, Councilman
Beachwood