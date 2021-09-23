Both as a physician and as a citizen, the expressions of misguided anger and ignorance displayed in last week’s Cleveland Jewish News letters cause me frustration and anger. The cumulative experience of clinical trials in scores of thousands and real world experience in hundreds of millions show that all of the COVID-19 vaccines available in this country have excellent safety and efficacy.
To suggest, as one letter does, a profiteering conspiracy behind these data presumes a staggering organization of physicians and other scientists evil and discreet enough to manipulate us all without discovery. The suggestion is offensive and foolish. All medicines occasionally cause harm and sometimes fail. Anecdotes relating these occurrences no more negate their value than knowing that some people have fatal reactions to antibiotics means we shouldn’t use them.
Currently, with few exceptions, those who get very sick from COVID-19 are the immune compromised and the unvaccinated. The latter endanger the lives of the former right now, and by increasing the spread of the virus encourage the development of yet more variants, putting us all in danger. To demand vaccination is no more bullying than taking away the car keys from one’s inebriated friend, a service to him and the public at large. No civilized society has considered choices that endanger the lives of others matters of personal freedom.
Eric Shapiro, M.D.
Shaker Heights