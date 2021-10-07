Did you know that the Shaker Heights Municipal Court has the lowest Google rating of the 12 municipal courts in Cuyahoga County? It also has had the same sitting judge for the past 27 years. It is time for a change.
For those of you living in Shaker Heights, Beachwood, University Heights, Pepper Pike or Hunting Valley, please vote for Laura Creed for Shaker Heights Municipal Judge. Creed is smart, compassionate and dedicated to social justice. She has served for over 25 years in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and is highly regarded for the breadth of her legal experience, her approachability, creative problem-solving skills, and ability to make difficult decisions when needed.
She is a leader in both the Jewish and general communities; she is on the boards of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, and serves as chair of the Shaker Heights chapter of the League of Women Voters
Creed designed and developed the court resource center in the court of common pleas giving residents with no legal representation assistance in navigating the court system. This unique experience makes her ideally suited to the municipal bench where many litigants are self-represented.
Greg S. Shaw
Shaker Heights