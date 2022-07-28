The July 29 Cleveland Jewish News featuring Solon (it is a great place to live) overstates the importance of the mayor. I think I saw his picture three or four times. In fact, over the course of a year, he has been pictured more than any other community official from Beachwood, Shaker Heights, Orange etc.
The fact is that this guy has rammed through a trail program which is over $4 million to build and a bicycle trail that goes nowhere. He has upset the residents of my street for sure, and he has maneuvered to take credit, but deflect blame by using the park authority.
The downtown area formerly occupied by Liberty Ford stands vacant.
The anchor spaces for the two main shopping centers have been vacant for between five and 10 years. Less pictures and more beneficial development would be appropriate.
Maury Rose
Solon