In spite of the best efforts of a dozen Jewish students who attended the meeting where the Case Western Reserve University undergraduate student government passed an anti-Israel, antisemitic student resolution against Israel, we must commend CWRU President Eric Kaler, who emailed the entire university population expressing support for the Jewish students at CWRU and rejected the results of the vote. In his leadership position, he reacted strongly and decisively in support.
We should take pride in all of our local Jewish organizations who engaged and supported the students and Kaler. This is not a time to withhold contributions and other forms of support to CWRU, the students and of course Kaler. In fact, expressions of support would be extremely helpful and I am sure welcome.
Anita Gray
Lyndhurst