As a “liberal-Democrat,” I have tried to gain as much knowledge about the “conservative” political point of view as possible since 1980. I have come to very disappointing conclusions.
First, the conservatives of 2020 (especially those who are members of Congress) are, overall, significantly more conservative than the ones I knew growing up in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
When compared with today’s conservatives, Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon, for example, seem to be almost “crazy socialists” and of the “radical-left.” Eisenhower wrote a letter to his brother saying anyone who wants to abolish Social Security is “stupid.” Ike signed Social Security Disability into existence. Nixon signed Supplemental Security Income into existence. He also advocated in favor of a minimum guaranteed annual income federal government social program for every American.
But what I find to be the most disappointing is what award-winning journalist Jane Mayer points out in her award-winning book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” She finds that many of today’s conservatives believe their “ends” –including winning national elections – justify their use of immoral and unethical means. To my knowledge, nothing in her book has ever been successfully refuted. This is why I have yet to see anyone challenge anything in her book. I have mentioned her book in many of my letters, and no one has ever criticized it. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman makes the same overall point by saying many operate out of “bad faith.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.