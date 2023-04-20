As a Beachwood resident and mom of three young children in Jewish day school, my kids do not attend Beachwood schools. Whether or not my kids attend public schools should have no effect on my support for Issue 1 on May 2.
Supporting a critical investment in our public school infrastructure is a no-brainer - I want the best for my neighbors and community. Having lived in Miami, Fla., where public education is less valued than it is here in Greater Cleveland, I have seen what happens when funding education is not a priority. It hurts communities in the short term and the long term. Educational excellence is one of the reasons we moved back to Northeast Ohio and to Beachwood, in particular. We should all want our neighbors, coworkers and community leaders to have the best possible education.
As a Beachwood schools graduate, I’m proud to be back in this community. I’m excited to provide feedback about the design of the playgrounds and grounds at both Bryden and Hilltop. My kids play T-ball and soccer on Hilltop fields. Even if we do not send our kids to Beachwood schools, we use the facilities along with our neighbors.
I urge all Beachwood residents to vote for Issue 1. I hope you will join me in getting involved to make sure Issue 1 passes on May 2. Go to 1forbeachwoodschools.com to ask for a sign or volunteer.
Mara Leventhal
Beachwood