It is overtime to defund the City University of New York (“Ted Cruz: CUNY law speaker ‘slanders Israel,’ enthusiastically celebrates antisemitism,” cjn.org).
The commencement speech of Fatima Mohammad at CUNY law school could have been written by Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Eichmann or Reinhard Heydrich. Her Jew-hating raison d’etre is a testament to the antisemitism that has exploded at CUNY in recent years under the “leadership” of Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez and his staff. CUNY has become a 1930s Nazi university on the Hudson. The CUNY law school is ranked 154th among law schools according to U.S. News and World Report, so not only is its pedagogy poisonous, it is also pathetic.
It is overtime for Albany and Washington to defund CUNY and let its Jew-hating majority search for funding in the Hitlerian denizens where Ms. Mohammad and her ilk reside.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.