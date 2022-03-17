It would be laughable if it weren’t tragic, to see how Democrat ideologues like letter writer Dr. Henry Bloom of University Hospitals, twist themselves into a pretzel to absolve the Biden administration of the horrors unleashed by Russian President Vladamir Putin in Ukraine. (“Conservative/Republican rewriting history,” March 11)
A year after Donald Trump has left the presidency, under whose administration we saw no major outbreak of international conflicts, it is somehow, Trump’s fault.
Truly pathetic.
I would remind him that Russian incursions in eastern Ukraine ended when Trump took office. He sent them Javelin missiles to repel Russian tanks. The Obama administration sent the Ukrainians blankets and thermoses.
The notion that former President Barack Obama held back from attacking Syria because he respects congressional role is a red herring argument. Obama used missile and drone attacks against Islamic State militants in seven different countries. He toppled Moammar Gadhafi, throwing Libya into turmoil, all without Congressional backing. He later also ordered attacks on Syria ... again, somehow, without congressional backing.
Trump’s policy toward NATO was simple: Either put up or shut up. NATO countries were failing to contribute their committed share and Trump roughed them up to get them to pay up. And it worked. Today, NATO is in a much better position to face the Russian threat in Eastern Europe.
Sholom Schonfeld
Cleveland Heights