It was neither surprising – nor could it be deemed “news” – that President Joe Biden was passive during the recent Hamas attacks against Israel. Indeed, the growing progressive wing of his party affirmatively threw Israel under the bus one half-dozen years ago. Truth is the seeds of the Democrats’ disrespect of our homeland sprouted under the shrouded leadership of one former President Barack Obama. (You may recall him. He was the one that couldn’t say “Islamic terrorist.”)
Consider 2015, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of our Congress was boycotted by 58 of its Democrat members. Glaringly absent that day was Vice President Joe Biden, whose specific job description included president of the Senate.
Or 2018, when the U.S. Embassy in Israel was moved to Jerusalem, and not one elected Democrat chose to attend.
’Twas no great shock then that in 2019 when U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and their ilk showed up spreading viral antisemitic vitriol, that Democrats were unable to secure ample party support to even pass a resolution denouncing direct antisemitism, (and ultimately backpedaled, watering it down to address all untoward comment).
Toss in the infamous Iran deal of Obama (may I say “Farrakhan-Lite”?), and again, I was in no way surprised by Biden’s unwillingness to steadfastly stand beside the strongest ally this country has ... the State of Israel.
Nor will I be surprised as millions more continue to walk away from a once proud party.
Bruce Bogart
Beachwood