Being Jewish, various Democratic and Republican gentiles through the years thought I was like a member of the United Nations supporting Israel. Both sides have said terrible things, but I want to focus on leftists including my party, the Democrats. One leftist, actually a member of the Socialist Workers Party, said that Jews don’t belong in Palestine, and should go back to Europe.
That was way back in the early 1970s when I was not yet aware that most Israeli Jews are Sephardic, which mainly were kicked out of Arab countries. Others will say such inflammatory things like Israel is an apartheid state like South Africa. These leftist gentiles are not thinking. Jews generally vote for Democrats, but most of us are extremely supportive of Israel.
Many center-left Jews could vote Republican if they felt that Democratic positions were a threat to Israel. So, obviously I winced when Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, who I generally like, made the mistake of calling Israel a “racist state.” She tried to walk that back, but the damage is done. Incidentally, I felt my representative, Shontel Brown, was in an impossible situation as she is a close colleague of Jayapal, while having a considerable Jewish constituency that didn’t appreciate Jayapal’s remark.
I hope Democrats will be more careful in not making such gaffes because frankly MAGA Republicans couldn’t care less if their side makes such gaffes, an example being former President Donald Trump hosting a dinner for such antisemites as Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, the rapper now know as Ye.
Donald Levy
Mayfield Heights