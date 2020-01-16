I have been meaning to write the Cleveland Jewish News after reading the interesting article on dental implants in the Nov. 29 issue. (“Dental implants offer relief for missing, damaged teeth”)
When I was a junior at Cleveland Heights School in 1950, one of my classmates inadvertently knocked out my two front teeth during gym class. Over the next 19-plus years, I was given every kind of appliance the dentists could come up with, none of them very satisfactory.
In 1969, my dentist, Dr. Richard Cohen, told me that if I were willing to be a guinea pig, a dentist from France would be giving a demonstration on a new method called implants, and there would be no financial cost to me.
With many dentists peering in my mouth, the French dentist implanted “tripodial wires” into the bone in a matter of minutes. Then Cohen and I went back to his office, where he made caps for the implants. At the time, I was told that if they lasted five years, I would be lucky.
Well, they have lasted over 50 years. Implants are no longer made in the same way or in the same time frame. I was so lucky to be in at the beginning of this remarkable method.
Although I have lived in New York for over 36 years, I still consider myself a Clevelander, where I was born and grew up, and of course I have always subscribed to the CJN.
Jill Horowitz
New York City