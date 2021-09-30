In 1939, the MS St. Louis found Emma Lazarus’ “Golden Door” shut and 907 Jews were returned to Europe and their sad fate. Now, Haitian refugees fleeing violence, political and social unrest, and the damages wrought by hurricanes and earthquakes are herded like cattle by racism-spewing Border Patrol agents. They are denied the right to apply for refugee status and are shipped back to Haiti. And their fate.
Where is the indignation and outrage? I support this administration, but am sorely disappointed. The New Colossus we ain’t.
Dr. Bruce Jacobson
Pepper Pike